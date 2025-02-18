Britain's Got Talent organist to play in Woodhall Spa

Our concert for Friday March 7th features “Britain’s Got Talent” finalist Jean Martyn. Jean is now known worldwide following her streaming sessions, where she played for 18 months every night during the pandemic.

She is an accomplished international artist, with two degrees for music in classical and jazz. A pupil of the late Johnny Dankworth, she uses tremendous harmonies when playing jazz classics and her interpretation of Oscar Peterson and Improvisation of Keith Jarrett is amazing.

She has played at many prestigious venues, Royal households and all the major arenas in the UK, Scotland and Wales, following her success in 2011 on “Britains' Got Talent”. She is proud to have played on many occasions the famous Wurlitzer organ in Blackpool Tower and is the only lady to record a CD on it, which went worldwide. She often gets called upon for private events, the most recent where she helped raise £86,000 for two hospices in Blackpool. She was a semi finalist in “Hollands Got Talent” which will be shown on Dutch TV in September. She has performed in seven states of America on Roland, Hammond, and Yamaha organs. She was invited to perform in Martinsburg West Virginia for Senator J Rockefeller. She played for two silent movies in the Film Museum in Potsdam Berlin, the Welte organ in the BBC Hamburg and the Welte organ in the Museum in Speyer. She is no stranger to the Netherlands, having performed on Dutch theatre organs and for the electronic society for over 20 years. One visit changed her life, when she met her husband Hans at a concert. The following year during the pandemic she streamed music from the Netherlands for 2 years. She has now returned to the UK to live and performs all over the country.

To sum her up, Jean is an internationally acclaimed artist and a wonderful entertainer, who never fails to deliver the goods in a professional way.

Organist Jean Martyn

If you have never visited a “Music for Woodhall” concert then please do come along and try. It really is a superb evening, where you can listen to beautiful music of many styles, played by artists many of whom are at the very top of their profession. It is also a great opportunity to make new friends and have an evening to really look forward to once a month, virtually on your doorstep. Admission to non members is £8. If you join the Society, membership costs £8 per annum and admission is £6. If you have any queries please do not hesitate to phone Philip Groves, on 07419 998158, email [email protected] or just visit our website at www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk. We look forward to making you welcome. Our March concert with Jean Martyn is on March 7th. The concert start at 7.30pm in Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6PZ.