Business leaders to get free expert advice at first ever Lincolnshire Business Showcase

The free-to-attend event will offer talks on handling difficult conversations, new employment rights, and how to target the right market for your business

The headline speakers of a brand-new Lincolnshire event have been revealed, as part of a showcase that will highlight the best of Lincolnshire business.

Attendees at the inaugural Lincolnshire Business Showcase on Wednesday 16th October can expect to hear from local experts in fields including legal services, training, marketing, accounting and media.

Held at the EPIC Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground, the free event will offer speaker slots throughout the day where attendees can gain insights to make informed purchasing decisions.

EPIC Centre, Lincolnshire Showground

Speakers include:

Laura Clark, Knights - the impact on business of the upcoming Employment Rights Bill will be discussed in this session. Laura will provide an overview of the changes and explain the impact they will have on employers, including steps that can be taken in advance to mitigate risks.

Andy Nisevic, One Degree Training - this session will look at how to handle difficult conversations, giving insights on how to handle them professionally and purposefully. Andy will give advice that will lead to elevated trust, performance and engagement.

Kate Strawson, Shooting Star - businesses live and die by how well they know their customers, so this session will give insights into why target marketing is fundamental to business success. It will give actionable steps to help business leaders deepen their understanding of customers and build stronger relationships with them.

Sessions will also be delivered from companies including Duncan & Toplis, Wilkin Chapman and media company, Global.

Sophia Phillips, Sales and Events Manager at the Lincolnshire Showground, said:

“We’ve got a great line-up of speakers for our first event, who all have fantastic insights to share which will help professionals across the county elevate business performance.

“As well as hearing from industry professionals, attendees can also network with like-minded individuals and meet our excellent local exhibitors from a variety of sectors including tourism, hospitality and finance.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the Federation of Small Business, Porsche Centre Hull and Lister Mercedes-Benz for sponsoring - it’s set to be a great event and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

To find out more about Lincolnshire Business Showcase and to book a free ticket, please visit: lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/business-showcase.