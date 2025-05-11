Cadney Church taking part in West Lindsey Churches Festival for the first time

All Saints Church, Cadney near Brigg, is one of 18 North Lincolnshire churches taking part in the West Lindsey Churches festival for the first time.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024, several churches in North Lincolnshire were asked if they would like to join the West Lindsey Churches festival in 2025. Cadney Church is open on 18th and 19th May. At Cadney Church, they decided to do displays and information all about their former vicar Rev Edward Adrian Woodruff Peacock, he was vicar of Cadney cum Howsham parish from 1891 to 1920 and was a renowned botanist, he had a collection of over 8,000 plant specimens, and over 3,000 of these were collected from the parish as he walked to visit parishioners. His plant collection is in the Natural History Museum and the Sir Joseph Banks Centre in Horncastle.

The Sir Joseph Banks Centre is loaning some display boards about Rev Woodruff Peacock's plant specimens, and North Lincolnshire Museum has the Woodruff Peacock archives, and is loaning some items and a display case for the weekend too. Plus, there will be extra information from the archives that has been printed out for visitors to look at, including old photographs from the local area linked to Rev Woodruff Peacock. All Saints, Cadney is a Grade 1 listed church dating back to the 12th century with many historic features, and there will be refreshments and lots of cakes.

We look forward to welcoming visitors to our lovely, rural church.