Can't get to Dublin? One Night in Dublin comes to Lincoln!

By Katherine Kilgour
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST

It's St Patrick's Day every day with One Night in Dublin - the ultimate feel-good Irish Music show, headed to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday, 27 June!

Join The Wild Murphys in ‘Murphy's Bar’ as they cover all of your favourite sing-along Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone.

With songs by The Pogues, The Dubliners, Van Morrison, Daniel O’Donnell, The Fureys and many more, the show is a must for anyone who loves Irish music.

Performed live by "the best Irish band to never come from Ireland", The Wild Murphys are a six-piece band with Fiddle, Accordion, authentic Irish dancers and a whole lot of craic!

The Wild Murphys is headed by lead singer MiddiMurphy armed with blarney, banter and an accordion, alongside, Trevor Brewis (Jimmy Nail) on drums, Tony Davis (Prelude) on keys, the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball.

Tickets are from £27.50 and can be booked at: newtheatreroyallincoln.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873667163

