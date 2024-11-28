Captain Fantastic celebrates the season with fantastic festive community parties

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s entertainment franchise company is celebrating the season with a series of fantastic festive community parties including shows in Lincolnshire at the Royal Naval Association Club and Wellingore Memorial Hall.

Plus after the events, Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC.

The Captain Fantastic franchise was set up more than ten years ago by actor Tommy Balaam as an entertainment company to create journeys of fun and safe adventure for children across the country, organising more than 2000 parties and events for 60,000 children every year.

Tommy Balaam, founder and director of fun at Captain Fantastic explains: “’Tis the season to be jolly and we wanted to offer our laugh-out-loud shows, full of fun and games and bursting with festive surprises to the whole family, right in the community. Suitable for children aged 3-8 although everyone’s welcome. With magic tricks, music and dancing we will bring some extra sparkle to the holidays this year!”

The tour will cover venues in Lincolnshire in addition to London in Pinner and Uxbridge and in Oxfordshire.

23 December 2024: 11:00-12:00 Royal Naval Association Club, Coulson Road, LN6 7BG

23 December 2024: 14:30-15:30 Wellingore Memorial Hall, 5 Memorial Hall Drive, LN5 0BD

Tickets for the one-hour show are just £7.50 per child plus booking fee.

To book please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/lincoln-3862913?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=odclsxcollection&utm-source=cp&aff=odclsxcollection

Tommy Balaam continues: “Our professional entertainers will be sure to spread some Christmas cheer, so come and join the fun, see flying reindeer inspired magic, join a quest to track down Santa all with a sprinkle of snow at a show near you soon.”

For the Captain Fantastic Adventures YouTube channel please see: Captain Fantastic Adventures - YouTube

For actors and professional entertainers interested in exploring Captain Fantastic’s flexible franchise opportunities please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/jointheteam/childrens-party-franchise/