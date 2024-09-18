Care home has a ‘latte’ fun at Macmillan coffee morning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Having a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause. The money raised helps everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.
Residents enjoy spending time with friends and relatives, and members of the local community. Head chef, Andrew, will bake lots of lovely cakes, biscuits and pastries for everyone to sample and for guests to buy to take home. Visitors and members of the community, everyone will be spoilt for choice!
Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has always been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home provides residential care, dementia and respite care.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.