Care home invites community to Christmas fete

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community are invited to The Cedars Care Home in Bourne to get into the festive spirit and enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fete on Friday 6th December between 11.00 am and 4.00 pm.

There will be a variety of stalls selling local artisan goods including handmade cards, jewellery, unique glass creations, children’s books, candles and cakes, as well as the ever-popular guess the name of the teddy, tombola and raffle manned by volunteers and friends – fun for all the family!

The team at The Cedars Care Home would like to a extend a huge thank you to everyone who has supported this event and the donation of raffle prizes, and wish everyone good luck in the draw!

Rebecca Aldred, Senior General Manager at the home, said: “At The Cedars Care Home, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and we are looking forward to welcoming friends, family and members of the community to join us for a spot of Christmas shopping and a mince pie!”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

The Cedars Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

The Cedars Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and palliative care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.