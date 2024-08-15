Care home invites community to open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of Cocktails and Canapes on Saturday 31st August.

The Open Day is taking place between 10am – 4pm with Cocktails and Canapes served between 2-4pm guests will be able to enjoy Canapes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Maple Leaf Lodge will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”