Care home invites community to Open Day
Guests will be able to enjoy home-made biscuits and cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.
Sarah Noutch, General Manager at Tennyson Wharf says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Tennyson Wharf will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”
Tennyson Wharf care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tennyson Wharf provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
