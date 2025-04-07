Care home poised to celebrate 10th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Tennyson Wharf care home, in Burton Waters, Lincoln have planned a birthday extravaganza to celebrate 10 years of serving the local community.

Staff, residents and guests plan to commemorate this special occasion with live entertainment from ABBAmia, who are local ABBA tribute artists, there will also be party food and drink available as well as a competition with a prize voucher for the home’ neighbouring pub Woodcocks.

Tennyson Wharf Care Homehas built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours. The home was opened on 22 April 2015 by Councillor Malcolm Parish and was named after local poet Lord Alfred Tennyson who was born in Somersby, Lincolnshire in 1809.

General manager Sarah Noutch said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Tennyson Wharf. For the past 10 years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff.

"Our planned celebration not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Tennyson Wharf such a loving home and we would love members of the local community to join us.”

Tennyson Wharf care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tennyson Wharf provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.