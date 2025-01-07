Care home welcomes community to Open Day event
Taking place between 10am and 4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, enjoy live musical entertainment courtesy of local singer Alan Jackson and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.
Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Chater Lodge will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”
Chater Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chater Lodge provides residential care and dementia care for 46 residents from respite care to long term stays.