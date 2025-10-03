Libraries across Lincolnshire will be going green this Halloween as they celebrate Green Libraries Week from 27th October to 1st November.

This national celebration, coordinated by the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals, highlights the work in libraries and local communities around sustainability, nature and the environment. Libraries have long been firm advocates of reduce, reuse and recycle – not least by recycling stories through loaning books to multiple readers.

In the run up to, and during, Green Libraries Week there will be Halloween Costume Swap Rails and Seed Swap Stations at our fourteen core libraries - Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Horncastle, Lincoln Central, Long Sutton, Louth, Mablethorpe, Market Rasen, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, Stamford and Woodhall Spa – where parents can swap gently used past costumes and local growers their surplus seeds for something 'new to them'.

With Halloween falling during the October school Half Term our libraries haven't missed a trick either, and will be treating families to free Monster Junk Modelling sessions, where you and your child can (monster) mash together all manner of junk to invent your very own creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky creations!

Libraries will also be welcoming a diverse range of community groups and organisations helping them highlight their local initiatives and letting you know how you can get involved. You can find full details of What's On at your local library through the link below.

Sleaford Library will be welcoming their local Repair Cafe for a Sewing Skill Share session on Monday 27th October 9.30am-12pm. Come along and learn the basics of sewing by making a sock puppet.

Details of What's On near you can be found by visiting Events & Activities | Lincolnshire Libraries | Better or by talking to a member of the team at your local participating library.