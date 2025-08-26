Celebrate the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll with a magical open-air Elvis tribute concert at Belvoir Castle

This September, Elvis Presley fans are invited to relive the magic of The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll at a spectacular open-air tribute concert on the Cannonade at Belvoir Castle.

Taking place on Friday 12 September 2025, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll returns in spirit to the majestic Belvoir Castle. Nestled on the border of Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, for a one-night-only tribute concert honouring Elvis Presley.

The concert coincides with what would be Elvis’ 90th birthday year and promises to be a heartfelt homage to his enduring legacy. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Belvoir Castle, guests will enjoy a full live band performing all of Elvis’s greatest hits, from “Jailhouse Rock” and “Suspicious Minds” to “Can't Help Falling in Love.”

Nick Pacey said: “Throughout his iconic career, Elvis Presley explored and mastered a wide range of musical genres, drawing influence from gospel, blues, country, and rock. While he is often celebrated today as the "King of Rock ‘n’ Roll," his musical legacy is far more diverse and layered than that title alone suggests. At the core of Elvis’ music was a deep-rooted passion for gospel music, which profoundly shaped his sound. In this concert, I aim to honour this deeply meaningful aspect of his musical journey.

Elvis Presley's cousin, Wayne Mann, and Nick Pacey

“It’s a real honour to perform in tribute to Elvis Presley, especially in such a stunning location as Belvoir Castle which is a place very close to my heart. I have a very personal connection to Elvis, being an acquaintance of his cousin, and performing his songs for the best part of 25 years, his music is a very important part of my life. I know I’m not alone in this as Elvis’s music has touched generations, and this concert is all about celebrating his incredible legacy with heart, soul, and a whole lot of rock and roll. I can’t wait to share this special evening with fellow fans, it’s going to be unforgettable.”

Concert goers will have the opportunity to sample a delicious range of refreshments on-site, while they soak up the atmosphere. The Thirsty Belvoir Bar will offer a handpicked selection of wines, craft beers, and soft drinks, while the Hungry Belvoir Food Truck serves up delicious bites, including hearty burgers made with produce from the Belvoir Estate, perfect for all appetites.

Eleanor Melville, Marketing Manager at Belvoir Castle said: “We’re delighted to host this exciting concert from a friend of Belvoir Castle, Nick Pacey. Whether you're a lifelong Elvis fan or simply looking for a magical evening of music in one of the UK’s most beautiful historic settings, this special tribute concert promises an experience like no other.”

Ticket prices to the concert start at £15 per person. To find out more about the concert and purchase tickets, please visit belvoircastle.com/event/