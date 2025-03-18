Celebrating Red Nose Day with inclusive community fundraiser

Home From Home Care has organised a day of ‘going big, giving big and feeling good together’ with food, drink and activities

One of the country’s most innovative care providers for adults with learning disabilities and autism, Home From Home Care, is inviting people across Lincolnshire to join them in celebrating Red Nose Day as they host an inclusive community fundraising event.

As part of Comic Relief’s national campaign, individuals supported by Home From Home Care are ‘doing something funny for money’ at their Red Nose Day Fundraiser, which will take place at Bardney Village Hall on Friday 21 March from 11am to 1pm.

The event promises fun for all with a soup lunch, hot and cold drinks, a cake stall, tombola and games, as well as the chance to decorate a Red Nose.

Individuals supported by Home From Home Care will take an active role in the event as they run the tombola stall, serve hot drinks and cakes, present raffle prizes and more - playing their part in bringing the community together whilst raising vital funds for Comic Relief.

Claire Hanson, Wellbeing Manager at Home From Home Care, said:

“We’re really looking forward to hosting our Red Nose Day Fundraiser again this year and the individuals we support are so excited to welcome members of the community to raise money for such an important cause.

“Togetherness is one of the central themes of Red Nose Day, and everyone has been working hard to prepare for the event. Activities like this really benefit people with learning disabilities or other complex needs, to feel socially included as they build relationships with their local community - which is really important to them and us.

“Our focus is always on giving everyone the opportunity to flourish and we do this by promoting opportunities for choice and control. By hosting these kinds of events, we’re supporting the individuals to live an ‘ordinary life’ on their own terms.

“We’d love as many people as possible to join us to raise money for Comic Relief - it’s an open event for all who would like to attend and there is no need to book a space. Last year we raised over £400, so maybe we can even beat that this year!”

For more information about Home From Home Care, please visit www.homefromhomecare.com.