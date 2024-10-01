Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity Light Switch-On with Danny Miller at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Get ready for a day of festive fun at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park on Saturday, 30th November, as TV star Danny Miller will be lighting up the holiday season! He is best known for his role as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale and his victory on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2021, Danny will be the special guest at this year’s Celebrity Light Switch-On event.

What to Expect:

The park opens at noon, with discounted tickets available for adults (£10) and children (£5). Visitors can explore the festive market from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, offering seasonal treats and goodies, while children can look forward to the magical Grotto, which will be open for same-day bookings.

Celebrity Lights up Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

The day's highlight will be the light switch-on ceremony at 5:00 PM at the Tortoise Paddock, where Danny will officially mark the start of the park’s holiday celebrations. Afterwards, fans will have the chance to meet Danny in a Meet & Greet session, followed by live entertainment.

Why You Should Come:

Whether you're a fan of Danny from his days on Emmerdale or you followed his adventure in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity, this event promises to be a memorable day. Danny, who recently became an Ambassador for the charity and is also a new father and dedicated family man, is looking forward to meeting fans and spreading some festive joy.

With discounted tickets and special activities for kids, it’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season while supporting the important conservation work at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

Mark your calendars and bring the family for a festive day out at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park! Book tickets here