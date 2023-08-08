Register
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Charity Day raises money for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Sleaford Couple Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles raise another £728 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.
By Anthony WoodContributor
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST

Following on from walking 6k a Day in May and raising over £2000 Sleaford fundraising couple Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles were back raising more money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

On Saturday 29th July Anthony and Katie held a charity snooker day and raffle at Rewind Bar, Sleaford. With 32 players involved from Sleaford, Bourne and Spalding the day was a big success raising much needed money for the Air Ambulance. The competition was eventually won by Jason Bates who defeated Vince Fitter in the final.

Anthony and Katie would like to thank Rewind Bar for their continued support and everyone who continually supports us with our fundraising efforts. Our efforts don't stop there as in September we are both walking 100km throughout the month then in November we are once again holding another snooker charity day raising more funds for a charity close to both of our hearts.

Related topics:Notts Air AmbulanceSleafordSpalding