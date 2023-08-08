Charity Day raises money for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Following on from walking 6k a Day in May and raising over £2000 Sleaford fundraising couple Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles were back raising more money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance .

On Saturday 29th July Anthony and Katie held a charity snooker day and raffle at Rewind Bar, Sleaford. With 32 players involved from Sleaford, Bourne and Spalding the day was a big success raising much needed money for the Air Ambulance. The competition was eventually won by Jason Bates who defeated Vince Fitter in the final.

Anthony and Katie would like to thank Rewind Bar for their continued support and everyone who continually supports us with our fundraising efforts. Our efforts don't stop there as in September we are both walking 100km throughout the month then in November we are once again holding another snooker charity day raising more funds for a charity close to both of our hearts.