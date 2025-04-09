Children’s rides return to Skegness Pier
These family favourites will be available throughout the year and can be accessed using either cash or the iCARD – our "Cheaper Way To Play" which offers great value through ride packages and bonuses, usable at both Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier.
The return of children’s rides is part of a wider wave of continued investment into Skegness Pier, including the launch of our brand-new 'Secret Society' Escape Room, later this month. The rides mark a return to the pier’s roots, when family rides were once a staple of the seafront experience.
“We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing rides back to the Pier,” said James Parker, Director of Operations at Skegness Pier. “Our goal is to create something for everyone, come rain or shine.
From 10-pin bowling, Laser Quest, Clip ‘n Climb, and our brand-new Escape Rooms, to a fully upgraded indoor arcade, we continue to make big investments to enhance the experience. And when the sun’s out, there’s nothing better than enjoying our outdoor rides, live entertainment, and soaking up the atmosphere right in the heart of Skegness on the Pier deck.”
This is just the beginning of a jam-packed month of free, family fun and entertainment, including:
- Live entertainment throughout the week featuring a mix of live acts and performances from our in-house entertainment team.
- Easter Egg Hunt – On 19th and 20th April, children can follow a trail around the Pier in search of hidden eggs, finishing with a fun-filled party in Playa at the Pier.
- Pier Fun Day – On 27th April, join us for a day of free entertainment, complete with a bouncy castle, our entertainment team, and more – the perfect way to celebrate the season’s start.
With so much happening, there’s never been a better time to visit Skegness Pier.
Whether you’re bringing the little ones for a spin on the Teacups or looking for thrills in our Escape Rooms, there’s something for everyone – all in one unforgettable location by the sea.
For more information on the attractions and entertainment at Skegness Pier, visit www.skegnesspier.co.uk