Churches Festival set to welcome visitors in West Lindsey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Churches are once again gearing up for a big welcome as they prepare for the West Lindsey's 2025 Churches Festival – a celebration of a rich architecture and heritage, of beautiful tranquillity and spirituality, and a welcoming oasis of peace that all our churches offer.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Howitt-Cowan, one of the organisers of the festival said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to our beautiful county. One hundred churches will be opening their doors to visitors during two weekends in May and we are even including a few neighbouring churches across the border in North Lincolnshire as well!”

During the 10th & 11th May churches fling open their doors in the west of the area and what a treat they have in store for you. Tower tours at St Andrew’s, Kirton in Lindsey, a family friendly ‘mouse hunt’ at St Genewys, Scotton, and Viking Graffiti at the cruciform Anglo-Saxon Minster church of St Mary at Stow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel across the Lincolnshire border to Epworth, birthplace of Methodism and visit the Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, built as a lasting memorial to John Wesley, considered the father of Methodism and his brother Charles, composer of over 6,500 hymns.

Stow, St Mary

Highlights during week two in the east of West Lindsey include ‘Value it, Flog it’ at St Edmund’s, Riby, where you can receive expert advice on your treasured items. St Peter and St Paul, Middle Rasen enjoy ‘Holiday Memories’, Holy Rood, Market Rasen celebrate ‘angels’ and St John the Baptist, Nettleton depict the ‘Colours of The Rainbow’ through vibrant floral decorations.

West Lindsey churches showcase its communities histories through the ages. As well as delightful 14th-15th century pew ends, Ulceby St Nicholas has a rood screen linked to nearby Thornton Abbey. Hainton, St Mary’s, remembers the Heneage Family through its collection of nationally important monuments, spanning five centuries from brass memorials of 1435 to modern day memorials of 1954. 11th century Glentworth, St Michael shares its links to the Mayflower Pilgrims that sailed to American from Boston.

All Saints, Tealby displays information of the village links with Victorian poet Alfred Lord Tennyson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Scampton, St John the Baptist proudly recognises its close association with the RAF, with windows dedicated to personnel from RAF Scampton and 617 Squadron and interactive screens exploring the lives of people buried in the military and war graves in the churchyard.

Buslingthorpe, St Michael

Some churches open for you to take time out from the busy pace of life. The small wooden St John the Divine, Southrey invites just that, whilst also serving strawberries and cream! And there are plenty of other churches offering tempting cakes and refreshments.

Paul summed up what the festival means to the communities in West Lindsey and said:”We know many people visit year after year and for that we thank you for your support in making this one of the biggest and best Churches Festivals in Europe. Not only are you supporting our church heritage, you are also supporting many of our small villages.”

More details on the festival can be found on the website: www.churchesfestival.info