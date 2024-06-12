Cian Ducrot completes all star line up for Jess Glynne's concert at Lincoln Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jess Glynne is confirmed to headline Lincoln Castle on Sunday 16th June and her return to the main stage is set to be one of the hottest tickets for the summer season. Irish Singer songwriter Cian Ducrot has just been announced as the main support act along with a further two supports as Issey Cross and The Mercians.

Cian Ducrot is a phenomenal Irish singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. He has seen his recent singles - ‘I’ll Be Waiting’ and the Gold-certified ‘All For You’ - fly into the Top 20 of the Official Singles Chart and exceed 300 million streams to date. He has also hit Spotify’s global Top 200, aided by a wider international impact which has included two Top 10 singles in Ireland, Top 20 hits in Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway.

2023 was a landmark year for Cian, who opened for Ed Sheeran on his UK tour, before releasing his debut album Victory which topped the UK Album charts – selling more than 10,000 copies in its first week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cian has amassed a huge fan base on social media to 4.3 million at TikTok and 1.1 million at Instagram. He is now rightly regarded as a must-see live artist and 2024 looks like another incredible year for this very special talent.

Cian Ducrot Main Support Act for Jess Glynne

Issey Cross hails from London and is signed to Atlantic Records. She is one of the most exciting talents in the music industry right now. Her breakthru hit 'Used To This' with legendary DnB producer Wilkinson spent 14 weeks in the UK OCC Top 40 and 12 weeks on BBC Radio 1 Playlist. Her single 'Oh My' with Luude feat Moby was Radio1’s hottest record on dance anthems. With a huge ground swell support from media and some exciting upcoming singles with the likes of Nathan Dawe, Bru C, Clean Bandit and more points to a very exciting 2023 for Issey both as an artist and a songwriter

The Mercians have already been on some of the biggest stages in the UK including the 02 Shepherds Bush, and the 02 Institute in Birmingham and they are not planning on slowing down in 2024. The tracks are extremely commercial, but with their own unique twist and audiences eat out of the palm of their hands. Drawing from their roots in Leicester, these working-class lads craft gritty, transparent, and relatable tracks that delve into real-life situations. To truly appreciate the band's full capability, witnessing their live show is an absolute must.

Jess Glynne made history by becoming the first British female solo artist to score seven number ones on the UK Singles Chart – among them ‘I’ll Be There’, ‘Hold My Hand’ and ‘Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself’. Her two previous Platinum selling albums have both become Number 1 records and she collected three Ivor Novello nominations, won a Grammy, and racked up nine Brit Award nominations and 1.2 billion streams. Glynne has recently released her third studio album, JESS. An album six years in the making, the album features soulful ballads and quintessential pop anthems that have earned Jess the title of one of music’s most successful artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Glynne said: "Can't wait to get back on stage and go live for all my people! It's gonna be a good year... Let's go."

Jess Glynne

Cuffe and Taylor are working closely with Lincoln Castle to deliver a spectacular series of concerts for 2024, making a major commitment to Lincoln to bring some world class acts to perform in this outstanding historic location. The shows at Lincoln Castle include:

Saturday 15th June – Crowded House Support from Liam Finn

Sunday 16th June – Jess Glynne, Support from Cian Ducrot, Issey Cross and The Mercians

Saturday 22nd June – Paloma Faith

Friday 28th June – Kaiser Chiefs Support from Spielmann, Royel Otis

Saturday 29th June – Madness Support from The Hoosiers

Sunday 30th June – Gregory Porter Support from JP Cooper