Clarinettist Emma Johnson coming to Boston

Notable clarinettist Emma Johnson MBE is coming to Boston to give a concert for Boston Concert Club on Tuesday 19 November in the main hall at Boston Grammar School.

This concert is being promoted as a tribute to Jenny Dumat, the club’s Chair, Concert Secretary, long-time member and a clarinettist herself, who sadly died last December.

Emma Johnson’s musical career was launched in 1984 when she won BBC Young Musician of the Year at 17 years of age. After studying Music and English at Pembroke College, Cambridge, she went on to develop a successful career as a soloist, appearing with many of the world’s leading orchestras in repertoire including all the major clarinet works as well as new pieces written for her.

During her long career, she has enjoyed collaborating with musicians in chamber music and, in 2020, was awarded the Cobbett medal for distinguished service. Over her career she has worked with artists as diverse as Sir Yehudi Menuhin and Dame Cleo Laine.

Emma has had a successful recording career, releasing 30 recordings to date, also being streamed over four million times on Spotify. Radio and television have featured her and her performances many times, including playing the theme for TV’s The Victorian Kitchen Garden and many appearances on Radio 3, Radio 4 and Classic FM.

She is known for her diverse repertoire and her programme in Boston will span Mozart to Duke Ellington and include three of her own pieces.

The concert will be held in the hall at Boston Grammar School on Tuesday 19 November, starting at 7.30 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the interval and there will be a raffle.

Tickets are £12 (children and students FREE), available at the door or in advance by leaving a message with your details at 01205 367111 or texting 07812 484257.

Car parking is available at the school, off the Rowley Road, either at the Sports Hall or by the main school entrance.