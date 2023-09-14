Come and hear all about Lincolnshire Talking Therapies on World Mental Health Day
Lincolnshire Talking Therapies, a service provided by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, works specifically with people experiencing a common mental health problem, such as anxiety or depression.
The service has helped thousands of people since it launched in 2008 and earlier this year adopted a new name, having previously been called Steps2Change.
In order to promote the service even further, a virtual celebration event has been planned for Tuesday 10 October to coincide with World Mental Health Day.
Anyone is welcome to attend, with a range of speakers lined up on the day including a former patient and a range of teams who work with the service.
Claire Hancox, Service Manager for Lincolnshire Talking Therapies, said: “We are really proud of the service we offer and want to use World Mental Health Day as a chance to say that although we have a different name, we are still providing the same treatments.
“We have a range of fantastic speakers lined up and are really looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible on the day.”
You can now book your place on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/LTTCelebrationEvent
You will then be sent a link to join the virtual event on the day.