Community coffee morning at local care home

residents and visitors at the chater lodge coffee morning

Staff and residents at the Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton, Stamford, have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free weekly coffee morning.

Taking place every Friday from 10.30am to 12.30pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Zoe Postgate said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’