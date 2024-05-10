Community groups and rural projects across East Lindsey can now access further funding of £870,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Villages, parishes and market towns across East Lindsey now have access to further funding through the council’s Viking Link Funds which have been created as a result of the infrastructure being delivered.

In a move to strengthen financial support for community projects, a further £870,000 has been made available via the Community Priority Reserve to create a community loan facility while also boosting the existing UK Shared Prosperity Funded GRASSroots scheme, distributed by Lincolnshire Community Foundation (LCF).

The delivery of the Viking Link Line has created a business rates income for the authority which is now being directed back into the community, initially through the community loan facility which will enable the council to offer long-term affordable loads to parishes for community investment.

In addition to this, further funds will extend the popular LCF GRASSroots scheme, meaning that more community projects, parish councils and village hall committees can apply for grants of up to £24,999. This extension allows funding to be spent beyond the original deadline on March 2025, meaning a new level of flexibility for communities who wish to submit an application.

The council’s Viking Link Funds are now available for towns and villages in East Lindsey

East Lindsey Councillors Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for The Coastal Economy, and Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “It is fantastic news that we are able to announce the first use of the Community Priority Reserve which exists due to the disruption which communities bared when accommodating the delivery of the Viking Link line.

“This fund aims to support those communities impacted by the delivery of the line and, in turn, continues the partnership’s investments into rural areas within the district.

“It is the council’s view to offer a coherent, unified financial offer to communities and parishes which will establish a ‘single point of contact’ for these organisations to receive advice and support on securing third party parish reserve loans and UK Shared Prosperity Fund grant funding.

“We are well aware that there has been and continues to be high demand for this funding from projects across East Lindsey and we hope that by extending the GRASSroots programme and ensuring additional funds are available through the Community Loan Facility there will be plenty more opportunities for the projects to access the money they need.

“We welcome all interested projects to make contact with either the UKSPF team at the Partnership or Lincolnshire Community Foundation via the details below.”

To enquire about the Community Loan Facility, please email [email protected]