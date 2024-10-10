Community Halloween shows in Lincolnshire

By Melanie Betts
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:12 BST
Captain Fantastic Announces Series of Community Halloween Shows in LincolnshireCaptain Fantastic Announces Series of Community Halloween Shows in Lincolnshire
Captain Fantastic Announces Series of Community Halloween Shows in Lincolnshire
Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s entertainment franchise company has announced a series of spook-tacular Halloween shows in Lincolnshire where the world of Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will tour local venues, plus Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC.

At just £5 plus booking fee for a ticket, Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will bring a thrilling 60-minute show to young monsters-in-training, to captivate kids with eerie experiments, while testing the loudest roars on the Roar-O-Meter, making objects fly and brewing bubbling potions, even bringing a friendly Frankenstein to life. It will be a fright-filled adventure full of laughter and surprises for the whole family, right in your community.

After all the events, Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC. The tour will cover venues in London, Winchester, Southampton, Birmingham, Gloucestershire, Brighton, Newcastle Oxford, and Lincolnshire in Louth, Trusthorpe, Witham St Hughs and Market Rasen. For full details, dates and venues and to book please visit: #1 Online Dr Zob's Monster Academy - Captain Fantastic (captain-fantastic.co.uk)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy: The Spook-tacular Halloween Show!

Oct 22, 2024 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm BST

London Road Pavilion, London Road, Louth, LN11 9QP, United Kingdom

Oct 22, 2024 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Trusthorpe Village Hall, Sutton Road, Trusthorpe, LN12 2PH, United Kingdom

Oct 23, 2024 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Festival Hall, Caistor Road, Market Rasen, LN8 3HT, United Kingdom

Oct 23, 2024 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm BST

Witham St Hugh's Village Hall, Caraway Drive, Witham Saint Hugh's, LN6 9XG, United Kingdom

Related topics:LincolnshireNSPCCMarket Rasen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice