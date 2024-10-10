Community Halloween shows in Lincolnshire
At just £5 plus booking fee for a ticket, Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will bring a thrilling 60-minute show to young monsters-in-training, to captivate kids with eerie experiments, while testing the loudest roars on the Roar-O-Meter, making objects fly and brewing bubbling potions, even bringing a friendly Frankenstein to life. It will be a fright-filled adventure full of laughter and surprises for the whole family, right in your community.
After all the events, Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC. The tour will cover venues in London, Winchester, Southampton, Birmingham, Gloucestershire, Brighton, Newcastle Oxford, and Lincolnshire in Louth, Trusthorpe, Witham St Hughs and Market Rasen. For full details, dates and venues and to book please visit: #1 Online Dr Zob's Monster Academy - Captain Fantastic (captain-fantastic.co.uk)
Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy: The Spook-tacular Halloween Show!
Oct 22, 2024 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm BST
London Road Pavilion, London Road, Louth, LN11 9QP, United Kingdom
Oct 22, 2024 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Trusthorpe Village Hall, Sutton Road, Trusthorpe, LN12 2PH, United Kingdom
Oct 23, 2024 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Festival Hall, Caistor Road, Market Rasen, LN8 3HT, United Kingdom
Oct 23, 2024 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm BST
Witham St Hugh's Village Hall, Caraway Drive, Witham Saint Hugh's, LN6 9XG, United Kingdom
