Countdown to ‘school holiday staple’: Revesby Country Fair set to delight Lincolnshire families this

The family favourite event will feature falconry, chainsaw carving and a motorcycle display team alongside classic cars, vintage tractors, shire horses and showjumpingOne of Lincolnshire’s most established country shows is back this August for what is set to be its biggest ever offering.

In just two weeks, the Revesby Country Fair will return with a rousing roster of fun, fit for all ages. After a record-breaking year in 2022 which saw the fair’s largest-ever number of attendees, this year’s event is already packed with more exhibitors than ever before - meaning there’s more to see, do and experience.

The one-day spectacular kicks off at 8:30am on Sunday 6th August and will transform the historic grounds of Revesby Estate into a hub of live entertainment, activities and country pursuits for all ages. The family-friendly event is considered a “school holiday staple" - and with more than 200 trade stands expected to celebrate the best food, drink and crafts that Lincolnshire has to offer, this year will raise the bar even further.

High-speed live entertainment to set pulses racing

Vintage Tractors

Advertisement

Advertisement

Headlining the seasonal show is the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders: the Bolddog Freestyle Motocross Display Team, which will dazzle visitors with their high-speed aerial acrobatics usually only reserved for TV. Other acts taking to the main ring include a Fens Falconry display, chainsaw carving demonstration, gun dog demonstration and children’s fancy dress on horseback.

Hands-on action: from ‘best in show’ to ‘give it a throw’

Visitors are invited to get hands-on, with archery, axe and knife throwing, clay pigeon shooting, flower arranging, climbing and much more all on offer. There will also be a wealth of judged produce, flower and cooking competitions, which anyone attending can enter.

Ready, set, go for gold

The Hunt

Running enthusiasts are urged to don their trainers for a series of races around the picturesque parkland - ‘Race the Estate’. Returning for its second year, races are available for all ages and abilities organised by local coordinators, Trident Sports. Distances include a half marathon and 10km course.

Country classics and vintage motors

Revesby regulars can enjoy return of the classic cars and vintage tractors in this year’s packed programme, as well as all the traditional equine favourites such as shire horses and show jumping.

Wagging tails and golden retrievals: bring your dogs

Bolddog FMX Display Team

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dog lovers can bring their well-behaved, four-legged friends and get them involved in dog agility events and dog shows. Of course, the day wouldn’t be complete without the traditional ‘Revesby style’ terrier racing.

John Roe, Chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said:

“After our most successful year yet in 2022, we’re pleased to say that we’re anticipating another record breaking show this August - with more on offer than ever before.

“It really is a school holiday staple and a brilliant family day out, fit for all ages. We’ll be showcasing the very best that Lincolnshire has to offer in terms of crafts, cuisines and countryside pursuits.

“From treating your tastebuds to witnessing a stunning main-ring spectacle, you’re sure to experience a fantastic summer day out to uplight and enchant the whole family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s not long to go, so my top tip to skip the queues and walk straight in on the day is simply this: buy your tickets online today.”

Tickets for Revesby Country Fair 2023 are on sale now. Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £5 for children and £35 for a family of 2 adults and up to 3 children. Under 5s go free.

To find out more, or to book your tickets, please visit revesbycountryfair.co.uk or search ‘Revesby Country Fair’ on Facebook.