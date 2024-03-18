Countryside Lincs returns for another fun-filled family day out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), the event is taking place at the Lincolnshire Showground on Sunday 14th April between 10am and 4pm.

Offering an action-packed day filled with interactive learning experiences, exciting displays and demonstrations, Countryside Lincs will provide the opportunity for families to learn about Lincolnshire food, farming and countryside.

And this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever, with a brand-new Floral Art and Design Show to celebrate the arrival of spring. In collaboration with the North Midlands Area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS), the event will boast blooming beautiful flower displays with the theme of ‘Joy’ - celebrating the joy that flowers bring.

Sports Zone at Countryside Lincs 2023

As well as the new Floral Art ‘Joy’ Competition, the event also promises activities such as alpaca walks, tractor and trailer rides, archery, circus skills, animal petting and sheep shearing demonstrations.

Rosie Crust, Head of Charity at Lincolnshire Showground, said:

“Countryside Lincs 2024 promises to be an exciting and unforgettable event. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the arrival of spring and to enjoy some fantastic family fun.

“With dozens of activities to get involved in across our eight indoor and outdoor zones, there’s sure to be something for everyone whatever the weather.

“What’s more, as the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society is a registered charity, all funds raised through ticket sales are invested in our charity works, including the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society Education Programme.”

Tickets can be purchased online in advance, priced at £11 per adult and £6 per child (aged 5-16), or £32 for a family of five. Booking fees apply.

On-the-day tickets will be priced at £13 per adult, £8 per child (aged 5-16) and £37 for a family of five.

To find out more about Countryside Lincs, or to purchase tickets, visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/countryside-lincs