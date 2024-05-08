Cranwell Military Wives Choir: D Day Concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The choir supports over 40 women from the local military community – including wives, mothers and daughters of currently serving personnel as well as wives of veterans, from the RAF, Royal Navy and Army.

Our members also include widows and those currently serving in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces either full time or as reservists. We meet once a week to share our love of singing and the benefits that singing brings to us all. We also to meet as a community of women who understand the complexities, worries and challenges of supporting families within the life of the military network.

We love to perform to audiences across a wide variety of venues. Our performances have included singing at Lincoln Cathedral, The Palace Theatre Newark and in October 2022 we were proud to sing as part of the Last Post ceremony at The Menin Gate, Ypres, Belgium.

D Day concert poster

In the autumn, the choir is heading to Normandy in the year of the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings. Ahead of this we’re celebrating D Day 80 by performing at St Bartholomew’s Church Welby on Saturday June 8th from 7pm. The Church has been active in the village for over a 1000 years and is mentioned in the Domesday records. Maintaining such a historic building incurs huge cost in order to keep it as a community asset as well as an active church, and funds raised from the concert will go towards the upkeep of the church.

Along with their dedicated and passionate musical director, the choir look forward to providing an entertaining evening of song. Wine and nibbles will be available along with a raffle. Tickets available from [email protected] or on 07748 145639.