Creative writing competition deadline approaches

Imagining North Kesteven in 50 years

The deadline is fast approaching for a writing competition that asks young people ‘What will North Kesteven Look like in 50 years’ time?’

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help mark 50 years since North Kesteven District Council was formed, the Council recently launched a writing competition for Key Stage Two pupils.

Now, the deadline of 22 November 2024 is fast approaching.

Entrants are invited to imagine an exciting future for the District in the year 2074 and create a piece of writing to describe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking part in the NKDC creative writing competition

Information on the competition was sent to all schools in North Kesteven and it is hoped that many young people will enter and share their ideas.

The competition is open to all pupils (including home-schooled) who live or study in the District. Prizes are on offer to the winner and runner up of each Key Stage Two year group, and an overall winner will be crowned.

The Council has even created lesson plans for schools or families to use and spark conversations about what the future for North Kesteven might be like. The aim of the activity is to get young people thinking about their District and engaging in both their community and Council operations at a young age to better understand local issues and democracy.

To enter

Write up to 300 words on the topic: What will North Kesteven look like in 50 years’ time?

Entries can be handwritten or typed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All entries should be emailed to: [email protected]

Or posted to: Local Democracy events, Corporate and Civic Support Team, North Kesteven District Council, Kesteven Street, Sleaford, NG34 7EF

All entries should clearly state the following information:

Student’s name

Student’s age

School

Key Stage Two year group

The deadline for the competition is 12 noon on Friday 22 November 2024.

Prizes

Winners of each year group - £15 book token

Runner up for each year group - £10 book token

Overall winner - £25 book token

All winners will be invited to attend North Kesteven District Council offices located in Sleaford at 5pm on Thursday December 12 2024, to be presented with their prize by the Chairman of Council at a meeting of Full Council.

More information about the competition can be found at https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/council-news/2024/11/writing-competition-imagining-north-kesteven-50-years