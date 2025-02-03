Dame Fertiliza Carrot visits Heckington

By Jaqui Hodgetts
Contributor
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 16:40 BST
Dame Fertiliza Carrot from Little Widdle in the Woods visited Heckington on Saturday 1st February accompanied by her 2 children Cora and Arthur.

Whist in the village they popped into local shops and cafe's to meet the people and to spread the word about their next visit to Hale Magna Village Hall for Dick Turpin, the new pantomime by local writer Kei Bailey.

Dame Fertiliza even climbed onto a Harley Davidson motorbike, not easy to do whilst still maintaining the poise and decorum she is known for!

When asked when she would be at Great Hale Village Hall - she said the best place to find out would be to go to Heckingtonplayers.co.uk/whatson to find out all the details - you can even book your visit to see her.

