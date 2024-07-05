Derek's Angling: New Tackle Shop Opening!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
We are pleased to announce 'Derek's Angling' is coming to a store near you very soon!
We are proud to be one of the largest independent tackle shops in Lincolnshire, we are part of The Richard Williams Engineering Group which as most of you know are a well established local family run business for over 25 years.
We have lots of exciting news to tell you but in the meantime please LIKE, FOLLOW & SHARE our page to get more information on opening dates, and see updates on the shop!
We warmly invite you to join us on Saturday 24th of August to celebrate the grand opening!
Richard, Becky & The Team can't wait to welcome you!
Follow us on the following links for more information!
www.facebook.com/dereksangling/ on Facebook
@dereksangling on instagram.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.