Derek's Angling: New Tackle Shop Opening!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are pleased to announce 'Derek's Angling' is coming to a store near you very soon!

We are proud to be one of the largest independent tackle shops in Lincolnshire, we are part of The Richard Williams Engineering Group which as most of you know are a well established local family run business for over 25 years.

We have lots of exciting news to tell you but in the meantime please LIKE, FOLLOW & SHARE our page to get more information on opening dates, and see updates on the shop!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We warmly invite you to join us on Saturday 24th of August to celebrate the grand opening!

Richard, Becky & The Team can't wait to welcome you!

Follow us on the following links for more information!