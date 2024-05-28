Developer invites house hunters to instant part exchange events in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes is inviting house hunters to an Instant Part Exchange event running at its brand-new Lincolnshire development on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd June.

The event will be held at The Meadows in Witham St Hughs, which recently opened its doors and offers a range of two, three and four bedroom properties to suit a variety of homebuyers.

The event, which is open to the public with no appointment necessary, presents an exclusive opportunity for homebuyers to meet the sales team while potentially receiving a same-day valuation and a cash offer for their property within 24 hours.

As an added incentive, Barratt Homes could also cover the Stamp Duty for homebuyers who opt to Part Exchange to one of their brand-new homes at the event.

A typical street scene at The Meadows

Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme aims to streamline the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new home.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “This event is tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move. Attendees can take advantage of exploring our newly opened Show Homes and discovering the scheme and offer available.

“Our dedicated Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout the event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting homebuyers in advancing on the property ladder.”

The Meadows is ideally located between Newark and Lincoln, and just a short distance away from local amenities with all the essentials you need, including bars, restaurants and shops, as well as shopping centres with high-street stores.

Typical kitchen in a Maidstone style home at The Meadows

Homebuyers at The Meadows can also benefit from great transport links, including direct trains to Newark, Nottingham and Lincoln from Swinderby Station, as well as excellent road links, with the A46 on the doorstep.

For more information on the upcoming event and The Meadows, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes team on 033 3355 8472.