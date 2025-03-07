Diggins exhibition extended due to overwhelming demand

Following an incredible response from the public, the Dance Again to Diggins exhibition at Boston Guildhall was extended until 22 February due to high interest and participation. The exhibition, celebrating the work of renowned local DJ Ron Diggins, saw an outstanding turnout, with every scheduled dance session fully booked and visitors calling for more.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition not only showcased Diggins’ vibrant contribution to the local music scene through interactive dance sessions inspired by his pieces. These sessions became a major highlight, drawing in participants of all ages eager to experience history and movement in a unique way. It even saw an addition to the exhibition being added as a local couple offered to loan their remarkable 1950s Prototype Diggola to the museum — a rare find from a 2008 auction.

Cllr Sarah Sharpe, Portfolio Holder for Culture at Boston Borough Council, said: "The response to the Diggins exhibition has been phenomenal. Seeing the community engage with our heritage in such a dynamic and creative way has been truly inspiring. We are thrilled that so many people connected with the exhibition, and the demand to extend it was a testament to its success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As excitement continues to build around cultural exhibitions at Boston Guildhall, the next event will be the May Fair 900 Exhibition, celebrating 900 years of the Boston May Fair. This exhibition will cover the origins of the fair, showcasing its evolution from its medieval roots to the vibrant event it is today.

Image: From back L-R: Keith Feary, Cllr Sarah Sharpe, Steve Greenhough, front L-R: Brian Golland, Mayor, Cllr Helen Staples and Mayoress, Jennifer Oglesbee at the launch of the Dance again to Diggins Exhibition

The May Fair 900 Exhibition will open on 22 March, offering an engaging experience into Boston’s history. The highlight being the ever popular Model Fairground returning on Saturday 10 May.

For more information and updates on upcoming exhibitions, follow us on Facebook or visit www.boston.gov.uk