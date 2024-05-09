Discover something new at the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival returns this Saturday 11 May with an action-packed programme to celebrate the natural beauty of this special landscape.

The festival, which started in 2022, aims to encourage people to visit and explore the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, take part in a range of organised activities and learn more about its history.

There are more than 100 events and activities programmed during the festival, many of which are free of charge or at a reduced entry cost.

From fly-fishing to gliding, dancing in nature, sea dipping at Anderby Creek, a pop-up theatre in Spilsby and Jurassic Wolds at Horncastle and South Ormsby, there is something taking place for all ages across the length and breadth of the Wolds.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival takes place from Saturday 11 May - Monday 27 May

The festival includes a number of themed walks include dog walks, fruit farm walk, ice cream walk, Louth flood walk, birdwatching walk, wellbeing walks, nature walks, village and town trails and much more.

There is a Festival Activity Day at Stourton Woods from 10am-4pm on Sunday 12 May which includes archery and axe throwing, bushcraft and foraging, free-movement in woodland, a football shoot out, bat tours, farm safaris, walks and much more.

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “The beautiful Wolds are a real gem in Lincolnshire’s crown. Anyone who lives, works or visits the Wolds knows how special a landscape it is.

“I am delighted that the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival will give even more people an opportunity to enjoy the Wolds, learn about its history and the communities which thrive there.

“The schedule of events really provides something for all interests and also support the wellbeing of residents and visitors by enjoying a social activity in the great outdoors.

“You never know, you may discover a new hobby or skill as well as finding out more about local businesses and producers based in the Wolds.

“Have a look at the action-packed programme for yourselves and take the opportunity of trying one of the many free or reduced-cost events during the festival. You never know what you will discover!”

The festival – on until Bank Holiday Monday 27 May - is organised by a steering group of organisations, including: Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, The Ramblers, Active Lincolnshire, Stourton Estates, South Ormsby Estate, Lincolnshire County Council, East and West Lindsey District Councils; with East Lindsey District Council serving as lead delivery partner.