Disney magic comes to Brigg Garden Centre Skating Rink
Book your spot online to secure your chance to skate alongside these beloved Disney characters. As you twirl and spin on our skating rink, you'll have the perfect afternoon with fun and laughter, creating memories with your family and friends. Don't miss this opportunity to count down to Christmas and experience the joy of skating with these Disney favourites.
Sessions and booking information
Book your skating session with Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck online at www.britishgardencentres.com/events
Sessions are available throughout the weekend at the following times:
1:15 PM
2:00 PM
2:45 PM
The Mickey and Donald experience starts at just £6.95 per person, with a special offer of a £25 family ticket (valid for 2 adults and 2 children). Be sure to book online in advance to secure your spot for this weekend’s event!
James Ducker, Events Manager at British Garden Centres said: “We're thrilled to bring the magic of Disney to Brigg Garden Centre this winter! Meeting Mickey and Donald at the rink will be a truly special experience that will create lasting memories for families. We can't wait to see the smiles on everyone's faces!"
Why not make a day of it before or after the skating? Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with Brigg Garden Centre’s stunning Christmas displays. Explore our wide range of trees, decorations, and gifts in-store and then, unwind at the Gardeners' Retreat or Coffee Haven.