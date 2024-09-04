Dogdyke Pumping Station opens to public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Engines that have helped keep the land around Tattershall dry since Victorian times will be on show to the public at a heritage open day taking place at Dogdyke Pumping Station this month.

It is one of a number of Heritage Open Days taking place across the county in September, all of which are organised by Heritage Lincolnshire.

Visitors to Dogdyke Pumping station will be able to see some of the old equipment in action. The 1856 Bradley and Craven steam engine will be at work on the open day, powering a 24-foot wooden scoop wheel. A scoop wheel pump works in the opposite way to a water wheel: instead of being powered by water and being used to drive a machine, it is driven by an engine and removes water from one area to another, usually for land drainage.

Other engines on show will include the Ruston and Hornsby, a 40 horse power engine built in Lincoln, and the Gwynnes centrifugal pump, which replaced the steam engine in 1940. The event will also have a display of classic cars, tractors and other agricultural equipment as well as village fete style stalls such as tombola and a homemade cake stall.

The Ruston and Hornsby Engine at Dogdyke

The open day will take place on Saturday 14th September from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Admission is free to all members of the public but the pumping station say any donations to help them maintain the site will be welcome.

Details of other Heritage Open Days can be found on the Heritage Lincolnshire Website.