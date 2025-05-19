Don’t miss out on some green-fingered fun this half term at Brigg Garden Centre
The half term kicks off with the Gardening Festival on Saturday, May 24th, Sunday, May 25th and Monday, May 26th, where children will have the opportunity to get hands-on by planting sunflower seeds, with engaging games and prizes for everyone to enjoy.
Throughout the week, there will be themed days such as Messy Play Day (Tuesday, May 27th and Wednesday, May 28th), which will encourage creativity with crafts, including making a bug hotel and rock painting.
There will also be a Disney Day (Thursday, May 29th and Friday, May 30th) featuring mascot appearances and music, and prizes for the best fancy dress Disney fan.Families can also enter prize draws like a Children’s Gardening Hamper, adding an extra element of excitement to the week.
Families can enjoy walk-in prices at £7.95 per child and discounted online bookings at £6.95 if booked at: www.britishgardencentres.com/events/brigg-garden-centre. Children under 1 year old can also attend for just £1.95, making it an event for all ages.
Libby Stubbs, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at British Garden Centres, said: “Join us for a week of gardening adventures and family fun in celebration of National Children’s Gardening Week! Whether planting seeds or crafting bug hotels, children will leave inspired to develop their green thumbs and make memories this half term.”