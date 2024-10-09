Double, double toil and trouble at Belvoir Castle this Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plenty of hocus pocus is in store at Belvoir Castle this October half term, as it launches its new enchanted Halloween trail.

Families are in for a spooktacular treat at Belvoir’s adventure playground which has been taken over by Betty the Witch and her sisters.

Little witches and wizards will need to hunt round the decorated playground including its daring giant tube slide, secret climbing wall and hidden tunnels, to collect the ingredients the magical witches have misplaced and create a spellbinding charm to protect the castle this Hallows’ Eve.

The spine-chilling trail will be available from Saturday 19th October to Saturday 2nd November throughout the October half term, providing families with a hair-raising experience that won’t be forgotten this Halloween.

Halloween at Belvoir Castle's adventure playground

Extra art and witchcrafts await at Belvoir Castle’s pumpkin painting activity, so children can blow away the cobwebs after a bewitching time at the adventure playground. Whether it’s a spooky face or an eerie Halloween design, families can put their creative skills to the test and craft their own pumpkin masterpiece to take home.

Rachel Cullis Dorsett, marketing consultant for Belvoir Castle said: “We love seeing our visitors enjoy this creepy time of year and experience the magical delights of Halloween.

“We hope our new enchanted trail ignites little imaginations as they join the witches’ coven and our pumpkin painting activity is sure to encourage reams of creativity from all family members – no matter their age.”

The enchanted Halloween trail and access to Belvoir’s adventure playground is included in the admission price and will be available every day throughout the October half term.

Whilst the castle itself will be closed for its annual deep clean and preservation of important historical artefacts, visitors can still make the most of their day out at Belvoir Castle by enjoying the acres of surrounding parkland, as well as the formal gardens on the castle terrace and into the woodland through the Japanese, Duchess’s and Hermit’s gardens.

Not forgetting Belvoir Castle’s Retail Village, The Engine Yard, which offers artisan shopping and delicious local food. Located in the village is Belvoir Bistro’s restaurant which serves locally sourced produce and seasonal favourites, with coffee and cake served all day and woodfired pizzas and takeaway grill also available every weekend.

There’s a brand-new farm shop to explore there, alongside The Duchess Collection featuring a range of homeware and fashion, and the retail village is home to pop ups every weekend, featuring unique and independent businesses.

When booking online in advance, visitors can receive 10% off all tickets and the option to add pumpkin painting for £4.50 per child will be given when booking either playground or garden tickets.

For access to the adventure playground only, an adult ticket costs £3, a child ticket (4-16 years) is £5 and a family ticket for two adults and three children is £15.

For garden and adventure playground entry, an adult ticket is £9, a child ticket is £5.40 and a family ticket is £28.80. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased on the day without the discount.

A £2 car parking charge will apply however visitors can pick up a £2 voucher which is redeemable in all Belvoir outlets.

It is advised that tickets to Belvoir Castle are purchased online in advance and more information can be found on the website: www.belvoircastle.com