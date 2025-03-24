Easter Egg Trail to provide choco-lots of fun at Springfields Outlet

A family exploring the Festival Gardens in Spalding

The popular trail returns to Lincolnshire

Springfields Outlet has now opened bookings for the return of its much-anticipated Easter Egg Trail to Spalding this spring. In association with Cadbury Outlet, the shopping and leisure destination promises 17 days of chocolate heaven, from Saturday 5th to Monday 21st April 2025, lining up perfectly for the school holidays.

Tickets are on sale now for the event at with tickets priced at just £6 per child. Starting in the Outlet itself, children will head towards the beautiful 15-acre Festival Gardens, where they will follow a map around Chelsea-style garden features and woodland, tasked with solving fun and educational questions connected with spring and the local nature.

Once participants have completed the fun trail, they’ll be presented with a Cadbury Dairy Milk Easter Egg at Springfields’ Cadbury Outlet store. An educational activity pack is included in the price, as is a complimentary children’s Easter craft pack from The Craft Outlet, an extra addition this year.

Families enjoying last year's trail at Springfields in Spalding

Every entrant will also receive a swan-necked speckled gourd bean to sow and grow at home. Whilst the gourd starts blooming over summer, Springfields encourages those taking part to send in pictures of its growth in progress and also tag the Outlet on social media. The best entry received by email at the end of the season will win a Cadbury Outlet chocolate hamper. Full details of how to grow and enter are provided in the trail’s activity pack.

The event is an annual highlight of Springfields’ event calendar, and due to its popularity customers are encouraged to hop over to the Springfields website at the earliest opportunity to book tickets and avoid disappointment.

Adam Whittaker, Retail Marketing Manager at Springfields Outlet said:

“We’re pleased to be hosting The Springfields Easter Egg Trail with Cadbury Outlet, which is a surefire hit each year. Guest feedback shows that the wholesome activity provides both great value entertainment and much-needed fun for families across the region looking for something to do during the holidays.

We have something for every age at Springfields Outlet all-year round, and this interactive activity is the perfect addition to a big day out this spring.”

If participating in the family-friendly event, all children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and dressing appropriately for the outdoor activity is encouraged.

Tickets are only available for purchase on the Springfields Outlet website and pre-booking is essential. For full details, and to book visit: www.springfieldsoutlet.co.uk/easter.