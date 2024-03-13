Egg-citing activities for the Easter holidays
It can be difficult to keep the young'uns amused in the school holidays but fortunately, the One NK leisure centre in North Hykeham is providing plenty of fun that won't burn a hole in mum and dad's pockets.
Their drop-in football sessions run from 10am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday over the Easter period at a cost of £2.50 per person, per session.
For more information, visit - https://bookings.better.org.uk/location/one-nk
The Junior Adventure Group is also running a holiday club at the centre, offering a huge range of activities including yoga, cookery, basketball, quizzes and eco-projects. It costs £33 per child, per day. Discounts available for families on low incomes or benefits.
To find out more, visit - https://www.junioradventuresgroup.co.uk/make-a-booking/
Meanwhile, The Hub arts centre in Sleaford is putting on activities for the more creatively-minded.
There's a fabric badge-making workshop for children over 5 on 2 April. Sessions run for half-an-hour between 10am and 2pm at a cost of £3 per child. To book, visit - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-family-activities-fabric-badges-tickets-852512697427?aff=oddtdtcreator
Limber-limbed youngsters might enjoy the Discover Arts Award in a Day workshop - where kids aged 7 – 11 can take part in a dance project. This runs on Weds 10 April from 10.30am to 3pm. Tickets £20 per child – activity pack and certificate included. To book, visit -