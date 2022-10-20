Enchanted Lights at Stourton Woods

Visitors can also choose from a variety of locally produced food from quality street food vendors, including curries from Curry Jacks, crepes from Fleurs Kitchen, burgers from The Food Dude, wood fired pizza from The Roaming Dough, hot-dogs from Delicious Delights and cookies from The Choowee Cookie Company with seating on picnic benches and around the fire-pit.Ferry Ales Brewery will be running a fully licensed bar with additional seating in the Safari Tent every night where the log burner will be roaring and visitors can enjoy the ambience of the evening and perhaps indulge in a Baileys hot chocolate or locally brewed hand pulled ale!Booking in advance is essential to secure your tickets, and limited ticket numbers available over two time-slots: 5pm to 7pm and 7pm to 9pm on each evening over the three nights, where a one-way system will be in place to ensure it is an enjoyable experience for all visitors.This event is perfect for those who are seeking an alternative to a traditional fireworks display at this time of year and is well suited to small children and those with additional needs. Well behaved dogs on leads are also more than welcome to enjoy the peace and beauty of this night time event.To book tickets are only available in advance online at https://www.stourtonestates.co.uk/product/events/enchanted-lights-nov-2022/ or please phone 01507 578236.