Entries invited for Folkingham and District Produce Show

There are lots of classes to choose from and enter at the upcoming Folkingham and District Produce Show.

Classes will include vegetables, fruit, flowers, baking, handicrafts, photography, plus children's classes.

The show is on Saturday September 7 in Folkingham Village Hall from 2pm - 4.30pm.

there will also be a raffle and refreshments and it is free admission.

For schedules and entry forms email [email protected] in advance of Tuesday, August 27, or in person on Saturday August 31 at Folkingham Village Hall between 2pm and 4pm.

No entries will be accepted after August 31.