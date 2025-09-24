Escapes returns this October with I SWEAR for free preview screenings ahead of its official release.

I SWEAR

On Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th October, Escapes will present free screenings of I SWEAR starring Robert Aramayo, Peter Mullan, Maxine Peake, and Shirley Henderson - carrying forward its mission to reconnect audiences with their local cinemas through a diverse monthly programme of films.

Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, furthers its commitment to making cinema accessible for all with its latest free screenings of I SWEAR on Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th October.

On a mission to bring new audiences to independent cinemas, Escapes will host advance screenings of I SWEAR, the inspiring true-life story of campaigner John Davidson MBE, across more than 100 cinemas nationwide. These special previews comes ahead of the film’s official release in cinemas on 10th October.

I SWEAR is a frank, funny and powerful new film inspired by John’s life and experiences of charting his journey from a misunderstood teenager in 1980s Britain to a present-day advocate for the understanding and acceptance of Tourette Syndrome. Diagnosed at 15, John navigates troubled teenage years and the challenges of adulthood, finding inspiration in the kindness of others to discover his true purpose.

Since its launch in February 2024, Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, has seen more than 160,000 free tickets claimed, reaffirming its mission to bring audiences back into local independent cinemas. With a diverse programme spanning cult classics, groundbreaking dramas, exciting previews and award-winning films, Escapes offers something to inspire every film lover.

Committed to making cinema accessible for all, the initiative ensures that whether audiences are discovering a new release like I SWEAR, revisiting a classic such as Bullet Boy and Point Break or coming together as a family for Grand Prix of Europe, everyone has the chance to share a meaningful experience with loved ones.

To further its inclusivity, every screening will feature descriptive subtitles, opening the joy of cinema to an even wider audience, and for select cinemas, I Swear will also offer Relaxed Screenings with adjustments such as slightly raised lighting, lowered volume, and no pre-show ads. These screenings create a welcoming space where audiences are free to move around, make noise, or take a break whenever they need to, so everyone can enjoy cinema in the way that feels most comfortable to them.While designed with neurodivergent audiences in mind, Relaxed Screenings are open to anyone who might prefer a more flexible cinema experience, whether they’ve attended one before or are discovering it for the first time.

Tickets are FREE and available now at escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets or via the Escapes Cinematik app.