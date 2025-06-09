Everything you need to know about the 140th Lincolnshire Show on 18th and 19th June

The much-loved Lincolnshire Show returns on Wednesday 18th June and Thursday 19th June, and is set to welcome 60,000 people - including 6,000 school children and over 500 exhibitors.

Ahead of opening day, organisers have shared their answers to the event’s frequently asked questions, providing you with everything you need to know ahead of your big day out.

What time is the Show open?

The gates open at 8am and the Show closes at 6pm on the 18th and 19th June. All trade stands and concessions are open until 6pm on both days.

Where is the Lincolnshire Show and how can I get there?

The Lincolnshire Show takes place at the Lincolnshire Showground, Grange-de-Lings, Lincoln, LN2 2NA.

When travelling to the Show by car, we recommend using either the AA or RAC route planners on the day to ensure you can follow the latest travel updates. Parking is free and all the car parks are within reasonable accessibility of the entrance gates.

When travelling by taxi, drivers are advised to use Gate 6 (Burton Road) for both dropping off and picking up.

For those wanting to use public transport, Stagecoach will be running a bus service from Lincoln Central Railway Station and Gainsborough Bus Station to the Showground on both days of the Show. More details can be found on the Stagecoach website.

How much are tickets and how do I buy them?

Tickets are cheaper if bought online in advance, but tickets can also be purchased on arrival (subject to availability).

Advance prices:

Adult (over 16) - £26

Child (5-16) - £8.50

Family (2 adults and up to 3 children) - £63

Under 5s: Free

Advance tickets are subject to booking fees and are available to purchase until 11pm on 17th June. They can be bought through www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/ourshows.

On the day prices:

Adult (over 16) - £36

Child (5-16) - £11

Family (2 adults and up to 3 children) - £75

Under 5s: Free

Who organises the Lincolnshire Show?

The Show is organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), a registered charity dedicated to championing the importance of food, farming and the countryside. It aims to educate, inspire and connect communities by celebrating Lincolnshire’s rich agricultural heritage and representing the county with pride through engaging events, outreach and collaborations.

What’s new for 2025?

Well-known faces: Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will be attending the Show on 18th June, as well as television presenter Matt Baker MBE on 19th June.

The Knights of Middle England: The Knights of Middle England are a professional team of stunt riders, performers, actors and combatants who will be bringing an action-packed performance to the Main Ring. You can see their performances on 18th June at 10:45am and 2:30pm and on 19th June at 11:00am and 4:00pm.

Rural Voices Stage: This new area will spotlight all things countryside, offering engaging panel discussions and expert-led networking. It will give people working in agriculture and related industries the chance to deepen their knowledge of British farming, land management and sustainability.

Is the Beach back?

First introduced for last year’s Lincolnshire Show, the artificial beach will be back bigger and better for 2025. After it proved a hit with visitors of all ages, the Beach has been expanded to include a live DJ performing themed sets and pop music throughout both days, as well as ‘Boogie by the Bay’ sets for the children. There will also be giant beach huts, an ice cream van and even a boat.

What are some of the must-see attractions outside of the White Hart Hotel Main Ring?

As well as new attractions, there are also lots of traditional favourites including the Lincolnshire Kitchen, sponsored by DoubleTree by Hilton Lincoln. Here, local celebrity chef, Rachel Green, will host professionals who will demonstrate exciting ways to cook the best local produce. Food lovers can also enjoy a variety of food and drink in the Food Court, which offers cuisines from around the world.

Nature lovers will be inspired by the return of the Garden Show, where 12 award-winning plant nurseries will compete to display the best small garden. Meanwhile, The Potting Shed will see garden experts share their best tips and tricks. Close by, stunning bouquets and sculptures will be blooming at the Floral Arts marquee.

Shopping lovers can visit The Mews, a premium shopping area sponsored by The White Hart Hotel, offering luxury goods, gifts and clothing. And with over 500 exhibitors, there’s plenty to see and do for all the family, including seeing farm machinery up close and speaking to agriculture experts in the Agricultural Lines and Allied Trade zone.

The Listers Toyota Countryside Area will host jaw-dropping displays including BMX stunt riders, chainsaw sculpting and falconry. Visitors can also see the return of the Farrier Competitions, get involved with hands-on attractions in the Activity Zone and learn life-saving skills in the Blue Light Zone.

Meanwhile, there will be a variety of prestigious competitions taking place in the Equine Ring, and the Livestock Rings will showcase the best in agriculture, as farmers from across the area show their beautiful animals across a wide range of judging categories.

Can I bring my dog?

Dogs are welcome at the Lincolnshire Show, provided they are kept on a short, fixed lead at all times. Dogs are welcome in animal areas but cannot enter livestock marquees or buildings, and only guide dogs are allowed in eating areas (which includes the EPIC Centre and Food Court) or the Livestock areas.

Dogs must not be left in any cars or vehicles.

Is the Show suitable for people with mobility issues?

The Showground has a lot of hard-standing and tarmac roads to facilitate access and toilet facilities across the site are accessible for those with mobility issues.

Event Mobility will be providing electric mobility scooters and manual wheelchairs at the event for the use of mobility impaired, disabled and elderly visitors. Bookings are full for Wednesday 18th but to reserve an electric mobility scooter or manual wheelchair for Thursday 19th, please book online at least two days in advance at www.eventmobility.org.uk/lincolnshire-show. Bookings cannot be taken during the event and any spare equipment is offered on a first come, first served basis only.

There is also a Changing Places toilet located in the EXO Centre, opposite the EPIC Centre.

Where is lost property?

During the Show, lost property can be taken to or collected from the Rotary Stand on 10th Avenue, between the EXO Centre and Toilet Block 5.

Are there baby-changing facilities?

Yes - each toilet block, as well as the facilities within the EPIC Centre and the additional disabled facilities on site, all have baby changing facilities.

What happens if I need help at the Show?

More than 200 Stewards will be on hand to help when visiting the event. You can spot them by their distinctive bowler hat or straw hats and they’ll be happy to help.

Where can I find First Aid?

St John Ambulance will be located on 8th Avenue, on the West side of the EPIC Centre and next to the Society Offices.

How can I keep hydrated at the Show?

The Lincolnshire Show encourages visitors to bring a reusable water bottle that can be filled up at drinking water taps, which will be located across the Showground. This also helps reduce single-use plastic and waste. There will also be a wide range of refreshments available from stalls throughout the Show.

Where can I buy a Show programme?

Show Guides will be available to buy from booths near the entry gates or along the Livestock and Equine lines.

The catalogue, giving full details of the entries for Show competitions and classes, is available from the same outlets.

Can I get cash at the Showground?

There will be two cash machines available during the Show days. We always recommend that visitors bring both cash and card to the Show, as some exhibitors will accept one and not the other.

For the latest news and information about the Lincolnshire Show, visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/ourshows and follow @Lincsshowground on Instagram, @LincolnshireShowground on Facebook, @lincs.showground on TikTok, @LincsShow on X, and @LincsShowground on YouTube.

