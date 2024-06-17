Everything you need to know for the Lincolnshire Show on 19th and 20th June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With June in full swing, the famous Lincolnshire Show is just days away

Back for its 139th year on Wednesday 19th June and Thursday 20th June, the event is set to be a “big day out” for almost 60,000 people from Lincolnshire and beyond.

Ahead of opening day, Lincolnshire Show organisers have shared their answers to the event’s frequently asked questions, providing visitors with everything you need to know.

When is the Lincolnshire Show?

Lincolnshire Show

The gates open at 8am and the Show closes at 6pm on Wednesday and Thursday. All trade stands and concessions are open until 6pm on both days.

What is it?

The Lincolnshire Show is one of the most successful agricultural shows in the UK and, as it prepares for its 139th Show, it is one of the oldest.

Held at the Lincolnshire Showground, a 270-acre events venue located north of Lincoln, the Lincolnshire Show welcomes around 60,000 people across two days each year.

The Show is organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity whose aims are to educate the local community about food, farming and the countryside. All profits from the Show go towards supporting educational work, which engages more than 15,000 local school children each year.

Visitors can expect an action-packed two days with fun for all the family. The Show will offer an eclectic mix of horticulture, live music, children’s activities, local food and drink, along with magnificent live performances.

What’s new for 2024?

The Garden Show: Get ready for a burst of vibrant hues as 10 local nurseries bring their A-game with the most amazing array of colours and creations.

Come out to support the talent on show as they compete and showcase their fantastic designs!

The Beach: Also new for 2024, 60 tonnes of sand will create a seaside-inspired oasis where children are invited to play in the sand and transport themselves to the beautiful Lincolnshire Coast.

There are also many other new and surprising events and activities in store, as well as traditional favourites.

Where is the Lincolnshire Show?

The Lincolnshire Show takes place at Lincolnshire Showground, Grange-de-Lings, Lincoln, LN2 2NA.

To get to the event by car please follow directional signage on your approach to the Showground and allow plenty of time for your journey due to the popularity of the event.

How much are tickets and parking?

Tickets are cheaper if bought in advance, but tickets can also be purchased on arrival.

Advance prices:

Adult - £24.00

Child - £8.00

Family (x2 Adults and up to x3 under 16's) - £59.00

Advance tickets are subject to booking fees or postage fees unless purchased at an official ticket outlet. Advance ticket sales are available until 11pm on 18th June. Advance tickets can be bought through www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk.

On the day prices:

Adult - £35.00

Child - £10.00

Family (x2 Adults and up to x3 under 16's) - £75.00

Parking is free and all the car parks are within reasonable accessibility of the entrance gates.

Cars displaying a disabled badge will be directed to the forward car park areas with easier access to gate entry.

Lincolnshire Agricultural Society member’s parking is in the Red car park, accessed by the A15 and through Gate 6 (Burton Road).

How do I get there?

There are many ways to get to the Showground to enjoy all the excitement the Lincolnshire Show has to offer. Onsite parking is free for those driving to the Showground. We recommend using either the AA or RAC route planners on the day to ensure you can follow the latest travel updates. There is also a diversion on A631 that we encourage you to research before setting off.

For those travelling by public transport, there are multiple routes running.

Stagecoach is supporting the Show with special extended bus services from Gainsborough, as well as a return shuttle bus service between Lincoln Railway Station and the Showground on both days.

All details on travel to the Showground can be seen on the website at: www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk/getting-here

Can I take my dog?

Dogs are welcome at the Lincolnshire Show provided they are kept on a short, fixed lead at all times. Please note there will be no dog creche at this year’s Show.

Only guide dogs are allowed in eating areas which includes The EPIC Centre and The Food Court. On the Members’ lawn, we are also only permitting guide dogs.

Dogs are very welcome in animal areas but cannot enter livestock marquees or buildings.

Please do not leave dogs in cars.

Is the Lincolnshire Show suitable for people with mobility issues?

Mobility scooters are available to hire on-site at the Brown or White car parks. Pre-booking is strongly advised and can be done by visiting www.eventmobility.org.uk or by calling 01386 725391.

The Showground has a lot of hard-standing and tarmac roads to facilitate access along with accessible toilets for those with mobility issues.

The Showground’s toilets and changing facilities are located in the EXO Centre, opposite the EPIC Centre.

Where is lost property?

During the Show, lost property can be taken to or collected from the Rotary Stand on 10th Avenue, between the EXO Centre and Toilet Block 5.

Are there baby-changing facilities?

Each toilet block across the Showground offers baby changing facilities. The Rotary Club located next to toilet block four also offers a baby feeding area.

What happens if I need help at the Show?

More than 200 Stewards will be on hand to help when visiting the event. You can spot them by their distinctive bowler hat or Steward badge if you require any assistance.

How can I keep hydrated at the Show?

The Lincolnshire Show encourages visitors to bring a reusable water bottle that can be filled up at drinking water taps, which will be located across the Showground. This also helps reduce single-use plastic and waste.

Where can I buy a Show programme?

Show Guides will be available to buy from booths near the entry gates or along the Livestock and Equine lines.

The catalogue, giving full details of the entries for Show competitions and classes, is available from the same outlets.

A map, what’s on guide and more useful information can be found on the Lincolnshire Show App available for free on the App Store or Google Play Store. It is recommended that visitors download the app ahead of the Show to ensure they are prepared.

Can I get cash at the Showground?

There will be two cash machines during the Show days. We always recommend that visitors bring both cash and card to the Show as some exhibitors will accept one and not the other.

Tickets can be purchased from www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk, booking fees apply.