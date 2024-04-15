Exclusive tours of historic walled garden renovation and Bluebell Walk at Lincolnshire landmark

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harlaxton Manor is welcoming guests for its annual Bluebell Walk next month, alongside a special glimpse at the ‘once in a generation’ revamp of the estate’s historic Walled Garden.

From Friday 3rd to Monday 6th May, guests will be able to explore an enchanting 45-minute walk through the woodlands of the historic estate, with a sea of vibrant bluebells creating a short-lived splash of colour that can only be enjoyed for a few weeks every spring.

As the manor primarily serves as the British campus for the American University of Evansville, known as Harlaxton College, the event marks a rare opportunity for the public to access the grounds of the stunning architectural hidden gem on the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders - this year, with a distinct difference.

For the first time, the stunning Grade I listed manor will also offer a sneak peek of its famous Walled Garden. Currently undergoing restoration, it will be transformed and thoroughly reimagined with a new sensory garden, medicinal garden and orchard as well as an educational and community-centric Innovation Hub.

Dr Holly Carter, Director and Dean of Harlaxton College said:“I’m thrilled to welcome guests to Harlaxton Manor’s annual Bluebell Walk. We hope you’ll join us for a distinctly different bank holiday

“Bluebells are such a beautiful spring bloom that adds an incredible splash of colour to the verdant greenery of our historic estate. As the walk is through our extensive woodlands, it is reliant on good weather in the days approaching.

“For this reason, tickets will only be available to purchase on arrival and not in advance - to avoid disappointment should the clouds decide to open! It may sound silly but it adds an element of fun and chance to this temporary attraction that I find makes it all the more special. Of course, it’s also important from a safety perspective as we can’t have our welcomed guests facing uncertain terrain in slippery conditions.

“Tours of our Walled Garden will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Our team is hard at work recapturing the innovation and artistry that made the garden so renowned in the 19th century, so we’re very excited to reveal how the plans are taking shape with these exclusive private tours.”

Ian Welsh, Project Director of the Walled Garden at Harlaxton Manor, said:“We’re not only restoring a beloved historic landmark to its golden era but being faithful to the ingenuity of its original owner, Gregory Gregory, with our innovative approach that combines horticulture, science and education underpinned by community participation and sustainability.”

Constructed in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, Harlaxton Manor is a 19th century historic house on the outskirts of Grantham. The manor combines gothic, Jacobethan and Baroque styles to create a spectacular impression that’s truly unique.

Once described as “unlike any others to be found in Britain” by the Journal of Horticulture and Cottage Gardener (1875), the Walled Garden is now in the technical design stage and is hoped to be open to the public and the wider community in summer 2026.

With free car parking, tickets for the Bluebell Walk start from just £2.50. Entry is £5 per adult, £2.50 for children and £13 for a family ticket. A limited number of tickets will be available on the day, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointment. Gates open at 9:30am with access to the Bluebell Walk from 10am and Walled Garden tours from 10:30am - 3pm. Tickets to the Walled Garden tour are sold separately at £5 per person.

As with the Bluebell Walk, the Walled Garden tours are subject to weather conditions permitting. However, with three weeks of dry, sunny weather predicted throughout April and into May, it looks hopeful that Harlaxton Estate will remain dry and open to guests.

Tours of the Walled Garden will last approximately one hour. Due to the current condition of the garden and its ongoing redevelopment, the space is not yet suitable for guests with mobility aids, wheelchair users or prams.