Exhibition to display work by local artist

The Newton House Care Home in Grantham will be celebrating local creative talent by holding an art exhibition on Tuesday 7th November.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:53 BST
The exhibition will feature works of local artist Matthew Cutforth, and will include a range of his most recent pieces, these will be available to buy or order on the day.

Everyone is welcome to visit the exhibition, which will be taking place from 2pm to 8pm at Newton House. Refreshments and snacks prepared by the home’s hospitality team will be provided.

Sonia Fairhurst, General Manager at Newton House said: “Art is very popular with everyone who lives at Newton House and creative activities are always a favourite. The art exhibition is going to be a very special event for us and we are honoured to be able to display beautiful artwork created by Matt who is a talented local artist and to welcome people from the community who want to enjoy viewing these wonderful pieces.”