Extra date added for Christmas celebrations at Harlaxton Manor starting this Friday

The Grade I listed ‘hidden gem’ on the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders has decked the halls with festive finery.

Harlaxton Manor will welcome guests this Friday for the first in a month-long series of Christmas Open House and gardens events, inviting visitors to celebrate the season in a magnificent setting decked in yuletide regalia.

From Friday 1st December, the manor will be open for a full eight days throughout the month - with an extra evening now added for live Christmas carol performances from St Wulfram’s Youth Choir.

The manor has transformed into a winter wonderland ready to welcome visitors for the countdown to Christmas Day, including a 25ft Christmas tree in the manor’s front circle. With a mixture of daytime and evening events, guests have the option to explore the manor’s splendour in daylight or by nightfall - for a more atmospheric experience. Guests will even have the opportunity to meet Santa and his elves in Santa’s Grotto.

Harlaxton Manor viewed from the front circle

As well as being the ideal setting for instagram-worthy festive snaps, it is also the chance to enjoy a rare glimpse into the spectacular estate that is normally closed to the public.

Bethan Price, events manager at Harlaxton Manor, said:

“We’re inviting guests from near and far to indulge in the ultimate Christmas experience - enjoying the splendour of Harlaxton Manor decked out in all its festive finery!

“Our Christmas Open House is set to be spectacular, with our biggest ever offering. They’ll be live entertainment with performances by trained pianists and choirs, twinkling lights illuminating the manor’s incredible architecture and, back by popular demand, our American candy shop will be offering visitors a way to satisfy their sweet tooth!

St Wulfram's Youth Choir

“We’re also thrilled to announce an extra date to our festivities - with a live performance from St Wulfram’s Youth Choir. Guests can revel in the ethereal voices of these talented young sopranos in the incandescent light of our beautiful staterooms.”

Constructed in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, Harlaxton Manor is a 19th century historic house on the outskirts of Grantham. The manor combines gothic, Jacobethan and Baroque styles to create a spectacular impression that’s truly unique.

The Christmas Open House events will start on Friday 1st December from 10am - 5pm. Adult tickets are available for £18 while child entry (ages 2 - 16) is £10 and concessions are £12. Under 2s are admitted free of charge and family passes (for two adults and three children) are available for £45.

Guests can visit the manor for the open house events on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th December. St Wulfram's Youth Choir will be performing for one night only on Wednesday 13th December for two full hours of live performances. Guests are advised to arrive between 7:40 - 8:10pm, with tickets available from £12.