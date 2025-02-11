Families encouraged to make some satisfying savings at Sundown

To celebrate its reopening after its winter maintenance break, Sundown Adventureland has a variety of new offers designed especially for families looking to save some pennies in 2025.

The theme park for the under 10s throws open its doors on Saturday 15th February, with the park’s team reminding those with the ‘Golden Tickets’, which were distributed to little ones at last year’s Christmas Spectacular, to redeem these at the ticket office to receive free entry for children between 15th February and 28th March.

Sundown Adventureland has committed to freezing ticket prices for 2025. Tickets for adults or children over 90cm will remain £24 or £20 in the low season, whilst children under 90cm remain free of charge. Tickets for disabled guests, carers or seniors (over 65s) remain £17 or £14 in the low season.

Debs Griffin, director of Sundown Adventureland, said: “Our family and value-for-money principles remain at the centre of all decisions at Sundown Adventureland, which is exactly how our grandparents started the park over 50 years ago.

The young and young-at-heart can hop on the Jolly Pirate Boat Ride and avoid getting splashed by treacherous pirates, explore the Rocky Mountain Railroad for a journey through mountains and the deepest outback, and shelter from any wintery showers in multiple indoor play areas that will impress all ages.

Sundown takes fuelling for fun seriously with several food and drink outlets across the park, including Pumpkin Patch Cafe and Crash Landings, the ultimate indoor soft play, which serves a selection of refreshments, breakfast rolls, sandwiches and hot lunches.

Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnics to eat inside the Four Seasons Arena, whilst they meet Sundown’s legendary characters.

Shaun Malvern, director of Sundown Adventureland, added: “An important part of our winter break involves tending to some of our long-standing and iconic attractions that are decades old, created by our grandparents as part of the original site.

“With so many attractions, rides and play areas to get stuck into all year round, we hope the discounted ticket opportunities help families get the most out of their weekends and school holidays.”

Booking in advance is recommended and to purchase tickets and ‘Fun Passes’, or see opening times, please visit: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk