Family fun this half term: Fuzzy Ed’s Grimsby gets a makeover

The revamped soft play venue now features cosmic ball pits and brand-new extras including colour-changing disco toilets, a fun selfie wall, a refreshed party and adult seating area, and a brand-new snacks stand for mid-adventure refuelling.

Whether it’s an after-school visit, a weekend outing, or a birthday celebration, Fuzzy Ed’s promises out-of-this-world fun.

Watch their eyes light up as they dive into cosmic ball pits, conquer climbing walls, and discover endless surprises around every corner! At just £4.95 per child during weekday off-peak hours (£5.95 weekends and holidays), it's out-of-this-world value for hours of fun.

Perfect for after-school, weekend adventures, or those "what shall we do today?" holiday moments, Fuzzy Ed's welcomes all children aged 0-12. The littlest astronauts (0-4 years) have their own special area, while bigger kids (5-12 years) can tackle daring challenges in their dedicated play zone.

And when it comes to birthdays, our all-in-one party packages mean everything is taken care of – from invites and decorations to a delicious hot meal, party bags, and even a free play pass for each guest.

Parents can sit back with coffee, catch up with friends, or simple enjoy a breather, knowing the kids are having fun in a safe, clean and supervised environment.

And when playtime’s over, families can head next door to The Cricketers pub for a bite to eat. Even better, Kids Eat For £1 will be running Monday to Friday during October half term when an adult main meal is purchased.

Fuzzy Eds is open every day from 11am-7pm (last entry at 6pm).

Book your party or plan your next visit today: https://www.fuzzyeds.co.uk/location#/

1 . Contributed Fuzzy Eds - The Cricketers Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Fuzzy Eds - The Cricketers Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Fuzzy Eds - The Cricketers Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Fuzzy Eds - The Cricketers Photo: Submitted