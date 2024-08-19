Family fun with heavy horses at Northcotes Medieval Tournament

By Chrissie Redford
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 12:15 BST
A magical family day out at a medieval tournament is promised this Bank Holiday at Northcote Horses and Animals Centre.

Visitors are invited to watch medieval skill at arms demonstrations and watch a stunning bird of prey flying show.

The event on Sunday, August 25, also includes amazing aerial acrobatic artists performing along with equestrian vaulting and fire performers and other entertainment.

There will also be popular pony grooming, animal handling and stalls.

For those needing refreshments, you can grab snacks from the cafe or barbecue

Gates open at 11am until 3pm with tickets £6 adults and £4 children.

Dogs are welcome too.

Use postcode PE23 5PS for Northcote Horses and Animals Centre, which is near Spilsby.

*Spaces are still available for stall holders. Contact Northcote Horses and Animals Centre at 07899 815960.

